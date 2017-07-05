Eagles keep their season alive

THE finals dream is still alive for the Gawler Eagles after they notched a 5-3 victory over Adelaide University in State League 2 soccer at Karbeethan Reserve on Saturday.

The Eagles started well, with returning star Armstrong Gaye tucking away a neat goal in the 11th minute.

However, Adelaide Uni hit back through captain Mohammed Al Azri just six minutes later.

Interestingly, Al Azri also gifted the Eagles back the lead after an own goal in the 25th minute.

An Iradi Baragomwa goal, just before half-time, then put the Eagles 3-1 up heading into the break.

The half-time message from Gawler coach Ray Deeley was simple.

“I said ‘there are so many more goals in this game that it’s not funny’,” he said.

“When they conceded the goal, they turned around and said ‘let’s not let that happen again’.

“I said ‘you’ve got to keep your shape’.”

Gawler continued its assault thereafter, with Gaye, again, beating the ‘keeper in the 59th minute.

Baragomwa then completed the rout with another goal, securing a much-needed three points for the Eagles.

Deeley was thrilled with the result.

“It was quite a good game,” he said.

“Take the scoreline out of it, it was a good, evenly-fought contest.

“Everyone played well and hard, we finally put some chances away.

“All five goals were inside the box, we just played around them and knocked it past them.”

Deeley commended the work of his strikers, with both Gaye and Baragomwa finishing with two goals each.

“He (Gaye) could’ve probably had another three or four,” he said.

“Between him (Gaye) and Iradi they worked really well.

“I think probably three out of their four goals they would’ve one-twoed and tapped them in.”

Time is running out for Gawler to make the top six – the side faces Adelaide Cobras this week, who are one of the teams restricting it from advancing higher up the table.

“Again, we’ve got to go back to the track and work again,” Deeley said.

“Our destiny’s really in our own hands.”