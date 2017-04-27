EDITORIAL: The power of Anzac Day

THE Last Post.

It is something that will, no matter how many times you hear it, always give you tingles.

The sounds of the bugle, blasting out the iconic melody, echoed across the region yesterday, as locals commemorated the Anzacs.

In Gawler, hundreds packed Pioneer Park for the dawn service.

What was most encouraging, and it’s something that many people noticed on the day, was the prevalence of young people – of all ages.

Honouring the Anzac legacy, by passing it down through the generations so that they, too, can commemorate the brave men and women that fought, and still fight, to protect our way of life, is something of utmost importance.

Similarly, thousands piled into Nuriootpa’s Centennial Park for the traditional Anzac Day clash between Nuriootpa and Angaston.

Football and netball grounds are usually places of hustle and bustle but, for just a moment, the whole place went quiet for the minute silence.

It was a truly powerful spectacle.

Hopefully, the way in which we commemorate the Anzacs continues to grow from strength to strength in years that come – their sacrifice must never be forgotten.