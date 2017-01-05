Elsie’s Happy New 100

FOR many of us, it was just another celebration that brought us into the new year, but for Gawler’s Elsie Packer it was a very special one, celebrating a century of life, only days into 2017.

Mrs Packer, joined by family and friends, celebrated her 100th birthday in her home town of Angaston last Monday, ahead of her birthday on January 4.

Daughter Janet McKenzie organised the lunch for her mother to celebrate the special occasion and to reflect on Mrs Packer’s well and truly colourful life.

Mrs McKenzie said her mum has always been a go-getter and still to this day is very independent.

“Mum has a cleaner come, but she always does some of it before the cleaner comes,” she laughed.

“She says, ‘I don’t know why she comes,’ and I said ‘well, you need help at times’.”

Mrs Packer said she doesn’t have any special advice, but believes keeping active, busy and healthy over the years has allowed her to reach the milestone.

“I don’t know, I have never had anything much to complain about. I suppose I had what other children had, like measles and things,” she said.

“But, otherwise, I haven’t had much wrong, except once I did have a head operation.

“For many years I have been quite good.”

Mrs Packer said she worked hard on her and her husband’s farm in the Murray-Mallee for many years, as well as working as a cleaner in other people’s homes.

“I have always worked in homes and just done different housework for other people and always have done hand work,” she said.

Mrs McKenzie said her mother has lived a very full life, which has included many different moves around the area and her marriage.

“She went to primary school here in Gawler and did a term at Lyndoch Primary, too,” she said.

“Her and dad married in 1942 and then (in later years) we lived at Smithfield at the railway station and dad was a stationmaster down there.

“Then, her and dad lived at Rosedale and then came to Gawler and lived on Eighth Street.”

Mrs Packer is a very proud mother of two, a grand-mother of two and is great-grandmother of five.