Enjoying the ride

WHILE some car owners can be fastidious about their restoration jobs, Phil Murcott gets excited whenever he hops into his three-quarter original, very tidy, but not quite perfect 1971 Mark II Ford Cortina.

The Barossa-based car enthusiast said he became the car’s lucky owner five years ago, after swapping his ’76 Escort for it.

“I have kept it unrestored and there has been no major body work or repainting,” he said.

“It is three-quarters still the originally applied paint, which is pretty good nowadays.

“It is 46 or so years old, so the fact that it all looks really tidy is pretty impressive.”

The near-completeness of the car’s original condition makes the Cortina a rare gem and something that, according to Phil, makes it even more enjoyable to own.

“I think some people can go a little overboard (with restoring their car),” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong, they come up nice, but the owner ends up not even driving it a lot of the time and they don’t get to enjoy them the same way.

“I just appreciate mine for what it is and I have fun owning it and driving it.”

A car known for its small stature and its quality handling ability, Phil is really pleased with how well it still gets around.

“I have always been really into the smaller cars, things like the Ford Escorts and the Mini Coopers – they just handle in a way that the bigger V8s and muscle cars can’t,” he said.

“It still steers really nicely and I certainly have no issues in car parks.”

Phil said the only challenge the little Cortina faces is open roads.

“It’s no rocket ship. You have to sit on 100 kilometres, otherwise it gets the shakes and really doesn’t like it,” he said.

“It certainly makes you appreciate the luxury of newer cars because it doesn’t have any air-conditioning or power steering, but still it still goes well.”

Owning a classic car is a very exclusive title to have, with historic vehicles proving to become increasingly sought-after.

“Classic cars have character and their own sort of style,” Phil said.

“I feel a fair bit of pride in knowing that these cars have their own look, not like something today where you are looking at the badge.

“Because, really, they (new cars) all look quite similar.”