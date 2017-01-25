Errors cost Rangers

Robert Laidlaw

GAWLER Rangers threw away their chances against East Torrens in division three baseball last Saturday, with seven errors in the third inning gifting the Redsox all nine runs, in an eventual 7-9 loss.

Kris Nankivell batted in a run to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead in the first frame, then Zac Allen’s two-run single capped a four-run second dig, as Gawler looked the goods with a 5-0 lead.

Then the wheels fell off, as Torrens collected seven hits, but also benefited from seven errors, to score its only nine runs of the game in the third, with only three of the tallies actually earned.

It was a tough task to come back from such a demoralising period, but the Rangers actually got back into the game with a pair of runs in the fourth inning, after hits to Jake Rodda, Myles Cordell and Nankivell, but could not go further in the fifth and final dig.

A finals berth is starting to slip from Gawler’s grasp, which makes this Saturday’s clash with Port Adelaide

at Semaphore do or die to stay in contention.

Meanwhile, the juniors returned to action after the Christmas break, with the under 13s losing for the first time this season, going down 1-2 in a thriller to Sturt, while the under 11s looked like they hadn’t missed a beat in a 10-2 victory over Kensington.

Trailing 0-1, the under 13s tied up the ball game with Sturt in the final inning – when Daniel O’Handley hit

and scored on Carter Lees-O’Reilly’s ground out to even the contest – but the Saints managed to squeeze home

the winning run in the bottom of the frame.

While walks helped the Rangers to five first-inning runs in the under-11 game, big hitting by Deakin Filko, Bethany Lee, Ethan Whiteley and Zaydn Seaborne helped Gawler to another four runs in the final frame.