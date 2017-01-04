Europe in photos

GAWLER Community Gallery is currently preparing for a new photographic exhibition, which will feature four different artists’ work and be held in the new year.

The various work all has the commonality of being photographic, but will be set in four separate spaces.

Local writer Robert Laidlaw will officially open his exhibition ‘European Whirl’ on January 8, at 1pm, with his display depicting his European experience in April.

“Earlier this year, I went on a trip to Europe…I took my mother and we visited nine countries in 17 days,” he said.

“There is a good variety of photos that highlight the different countries and all the things that we saw whilst travelling.”

European Whirl is Robert’s third photographic exhibition at the Gawler Community Gallery, with his first two focusing on animals and sports.

“I have taken a lot of photographs over the years, and I am always reading up about what different angles I can take and how I can be more creative,” he said.

“I often look at other photographs and think about how I can emulate them, whilst putting my own thinking into the photographs.”

Robert’s work captures some of the most iconic structures and sights of Europe, including London’s Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower in France, the Colosseum in Rome, a windmill in Amsterdam, and gondolas in Venice.

Other artists set to exhibit their work include Rosene and Samantha Kotz, who will display ‘Reflections of SA’.

Rosene is a self-taught artist who works with oils, acrylics, mixed media and photography, and enjoys capturing images of South Australia, whilst also testing boundaries and working in unfamiliar territory.

Samantha is also looking forward to the exhibition, following her recent return to full-time art study.

She is currently interested in photography, resin work and jewellery-making.

Additionally, Lisa Marie Bergen’s ‘Feathers, Tails and Fingernails’ display will be included in the exhibition.

The photographic work will be on display at the Gawler Community Gallery from January 5 until February 12.