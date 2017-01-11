Even spread of winners

Bob May

ONLY one trainer scored a double during a full 12-event race program at Gawler greyhounds on Sunday night, spreading the victories across a wide number of trainers.

Windsor Gardens trainer Michael Taylor was one of the trainers who shared that success.

Taylor’s runner in the grade six event over the 531m journey was Rhynstone Joey.

Out of box four, Rhynstone Joey led as they passed the post the first time around, from Any Hoo (box one) and Colonel Parker (eight).

Rhynstone Joey established a handy four-length break over the rest of the field, and although that lead was

reduced at the finish, Rhynstone Joey never looked in danger of defeat.

The final margin was two and a half lengths over Colonel Parker for Michael Stewart and Velocity Lilly (six) for Kim Johnstone.

Taylor trains and races Rhynstone Joey in partnership with long-time co-owner Liam Thompson.

The black dog came into Taylor’s care in March last year, as he had a vacancy at the time.

Describing him as a nice dog to have around, Taylor has been trying to run him over longer distances where the fields spread out a little more.

That was the secret to this win, as the field didn’t bunch up and he was allowed a clear run.

He is impressed with “Joey” and, as a result, he has purchased two pups from the next litter.

Being based in the suburbs, Taylor can only have a small team, so he really appreciates a win.

He enjoys the sport from many aspects, and finds the achievement of getting the full potential from a racing

greyhound as very satisfying.

Taylor regards the community aspects of the sport as being “special”, where everyone helps out, rallies

together and works as a team.

Long-time friend Phil Emrose, who provides help with the greyhound’s preparation, and training neighbour

Dennis Male, are excellent illustrations of this point.

The only multiple winner on the night was Lewiston-based trainer Troy Murray.

Murray’s winners were Thumb A Ride and Aston Kody, which both led all the way and were untroubled in their wins.

