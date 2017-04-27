Festival’s booming success

ORGANISERS have labelled last week’s 70th Barossa Vintage Festival an “overwhelming success”, after attracting record crowds and boosting the local economy.

More than 55,000 locals and visitors attended the five-day wine, food and cultural spectacle, which is predicted to inject around $10 million into the local economy.

Featuring over 90 events showcasing arts, music and culture, along with the region’s food and wine, festival director Andrew Dundon described this year’s instalment as the “biggest yet”.

“There is no doubt this year’s festival is one of the biggest yet, judging by crowd numbers and the amount of people out and about in the region,” he said.

“The success of the festival is testament to the community and their love for the biennial event.

“Without their support and involvement, the festival would not be the success it is today.”

He said early feedback from event organisers and festival-goers was “extremely positive”, with many praising the official wrap party for the festival – Feast, Folk & Fossick.

“Crowd numbers were well beyond what we had anticipated and the vibe was incredible, which, again, was testament to the hard work of the local community and volunteers,” he said.

South Australia’s Tourism Minister, Leon Bignell, who announced the 2017 Barossa Young Ambassador winners, described the five-day showcase as an “outstanding” regional event.

“We expect the Barossa region to receive $8-$10 million worth of economic benefit from the festival,” he said.

“That’s an astounding result for a regional event, which first began as a small community celebration.”

Tourism Barossa chair Chris Pfeiffer said this year’s festival was embraced by the entire community, making it an outstanding event on the Barossa event calendar.

“While the Chook Shed Social Club and Feast, Folk & Fossick and Barossa Wine Chapters Auction and Lunch were three highlights, every event on the program had its own story and successfully showcased the food, wine and culture of the Barossa,” he said.

“I know those who visited for the festival will be back after such a positive and inspiring experience.

“The board are grateful for the huge commitment of festival director Andrew Dundon and the team, which resulted in a festival that saw so many people from all over the world join us to celebrate our 2017 vintage.”