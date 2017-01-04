Fire risk clean-up

GAWLER Council is urging local home-owners to clean up their properties to reduce the risk of fire this summer.

Council has commenced its annual audit of Gawler’s rural and urban areas, with fire prevention officers looking for overgrown vegetation and tall grass.

Residents have been advised to remove dry grass, clean gutters, clear vacant blocks and place fire-breaks around their properties.

Gawler Mayor Karen Redman said minimising fire risk this summer was important in residential areas, such as Gawler, which is situated in a high- fire risk zone.

“Our fire prevention officers will be undertaking an inspection of all high-risk properties and land in the council area,” she said.

“To avoid receiving a ‘notice to comply’ under the Fire and Emergency Services Act (2005), we are asking all residents to clean up your properties now.”

Officers have, so far, inspected over 500 properties, issuing 247 notices, compared to 600 that were issued last year.

To date, 11 non-compliances with notices issued under the act have been detected.

Owners will cop a $315 expiation fee if they fail to clear potentially flammable undergrowth by the date stated on the issued notice.

Mrs Redman said rural landowners must also plan for creating appropriate firebreaks around their properties, and clear vacant blocks.

She said council was working very closely with the local Country Fire Service, and adjoining councils, to address fire safety throughout the region.

“Last year, the reality of bushfire was all too close to home, with the devastating Pinery bushfire that burnt out 82,600 hectares of land in the Balaklava/Roseworthy area,” Mrs Redman said.

“Sadly, there were fatalities as a result of this fire, along with damage to homes and businesses.

“It is incumbent upon everyone in Gawler to do their bit, and clean up their properties for the safety of the community and the region.”

For more information, contact council (8522 9211).