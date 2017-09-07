Flood authority outlines plans

GAWLER River Flood Management Authority (GRFMA) representatives have addressed Adelaide Plains Council (APC) to notify elected members of the authority’s future infrastructure plans, and what effects they may have on the region.

GRFMA chairman Ian Baldwin and executive officer David Hitchcock were in attendance, to assist in responding to recent questions raised by both Adelaide Plains’ ratepayers and elected members in relation to the GRFMA.

In May, APC voted to remove itself from the GRFMA citing its disproportional financial responsibilities in relation to the other five constituent councils that form the authority.

During the presentation, Mr Hitchcock provided an update of where the authority stood on its first major infrastructure upgrade – the establishment of the $27 million ‘Northern Floodway’.

The proposed floodway – which would run from Old Port Wakefield Road to Port Wakefield Highway, and extend west towards the coastline – would include upgraded levee banks along Pederick Road and the creation of a spillway on the north bank, upstream from Old Port Wakefield Road.

Mr Hitchcock said the GRFMA has engaged the State Government and discussed how the project will be funded, with the hope of receiving Federal Government funding to kick-start the upgrades.

“We have been in contact with Minister (for Water) Ian Hunter, and had a couple of meetings with him,” he said.

“He’s supported funding, in principle, with federal, state and local government set to contribute a third of the cost, so local government would be looking at around $10 million,” he said.

Adelaide Plains councillor Marcus Strudwicke questioned whether the presented diagrams were effectively addressing the flooding effects on the APC region.

“These diagrams assume that during a one in 50-year flood, we’ve got no problems throughout most of our district, except from the highway to the coast,” he said.

“In reality, if you extended it (the diagram) and showed from Gawler to the coast, with no other mitigation works, you are going to have significant flooding, and to address that you’re relying on

increasing the height of the (Bruce Eastick Dam).”

The estimated cost of the GRFMA’s planned upgrade of the Bruce Eastick Dam is around $80-90 million, with APC responsible for 28.9 per cent of any Gawler River capital works and asset maintenance.

APC has engaged consultant David Hope to assist it with analysing the financial risks associated with withdrawing from the authority.

“We welcome the further investigation that APC is making at this time, and we’re happy to work with your consultant to provide as much information as we can to aid the investigation process,” Mr Baldwin said.