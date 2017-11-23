Flood meeting arranged

ADELAIDE Plains Council (APC) has arranged a meeting with Shadow Minister for Local Government David Pisoni to discuss its intentions to withdraw from the Gawler River Flood Management Authority (GRFMA).

The meeting, which is scheduled for January, will include APC chief executive James Miller, APC GRFMA board member Mel Lawrence and deputy board member Terry-Anne Keen.

APC has also requested a meeting with Minister for Local Government Geoff Brock, but at this stage has not finalised an official meeting.

Council is seeking to inform the Minister and Shadow Minister of its reasons behind wanting to withdraw from the GRFMA.

Mr Brock is yet to make a final decision on APC’s official request to withdraw from the authority.

