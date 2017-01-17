Foster prodigal son returns

LONG-TIME local foster parents Donna Scott and Graham Ladner enjoyed an extra special Christmas last month.

The couple were reunited with their 10-year-old son – who lost his birth mum in a car accident – for the first time in eight years.

The boy, who was placed in foster care since he was a baby, was two years old when he reconnected with his biological mother, who had rehabilitated from substance abuse.

In a tragic twist of events, the boy’s mother was killed in a car accident just eight months later, and the children were placed in the care of relatives, which “wasn’t the best scenario”.

Super-mum Mrs Scott, who also has an eight-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl and 21-year-old biological son, said, despite the tragic circumstances, it felt surreal to reconnect with her “cheeky and energetic” little boy – just three days before Christmas.

“I went to reconnect with him personally, before I made a decision on behalf of the family,” she said.

“I took his baby photos with me, and his eyes welled up with tears, because he had never seen a photo of him as a baby.

“That confirmed to him that he did live with us, and we did care about him.

“I immediately said we would take him back, remembering him as a baby, because we had spent a lot of time with him, and his brothers and sisters, while the mum was rehabilitating.

“You walk down the street, wondering if you’ll ever see them again, so for them to come back in your care is great.”

Mrs Scott is now grateful that she held onto the boy’s personal items, knowing how much they mean to young foster children.

“I still had his little jumpsuit and teddies from when he lived with us. There’s one teddy, which he loves and remembers, and he has clung to it,” she said.

“It gives them a bit of grounding, knowing that if they ever come back, there’s something of theirs still here.”

Despite suffering learning difficulties and daily struggles, Mrs Scott said the young boy is highly motivated and hopes to become a police officer when he grows up.

“He’s got a lot of issues, because the last eight years haven’t been the best, but we are getting there slowly,” she said.

Now, Mrs Scott hopes to reconnect with the boy’s other siblings.

Over the past decade, Mrs Scott has fostered over 135 young children at her Sandy Creek home – many of them babies born of alcohol-and drug-addicted mothers.

“To watch them grow up, and see how they develop, is just unreal,” she said.

“It is a lot of hard work and, sometimes, it can take its toll. You can imagine the grief and loss as a carer and for the child when they have to leave.

“A lot of people blame the government, but it’s not the government’s fault these kids are in care. Child protection is everyone’s concern, so we need to take responsibility.

“If we all work together, we can help all of these kids. Don’t turn a blind eye – be a community and work together.”