Freeling’s brand-new space

FREELING preschool students have a brand-new space to play and learn, after their purpose-built facility was completed in time for the new school year.

Forty-four preschoolers have commenced at Freeling Primary School this week, with another 38 children starting reception.

School principal Nicole Cawley said both groups are the largest to date, as the school reaches 313 students and continues its period of growth.

“Enrolments at Freeling have been steadily increasing since 2010, when the school had 144 students enrolled and six classes,” she said.

“This year, we have 12 classes and two groups in preschool.

“For the first time, the preschool program is operating five days a week to accommodate all enrolments.”

The new preschool facility has been in the pipeline for several years and features two main indoor learning areas, a covered outdoor verandah and a landscaped outdoor nature play space.

Features inside include marmorette flooring for messy and creative play, an interactive television, and a special quiet area for puzzles and reading.

The primary school received a new double classroom in November, ahead of use this school year, while the school’s main building is also about to undergo a significant refurbishment to accommodate a new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) learning space.

“Once completed, the STEM facilities will include a large, open collaboration space, an individual learning area, a maker space, a food science area and a think tank/dark room,” Mrs Cawley said.

“This year, we have appointed a STEM co-ordinator to work with me, exploring current pedagogical approaches to the teaching of STEM and sharing this with other teachers, and also to explore equipment that is available that will support the implementation of STEM.”

Work is scheduled to begin on the facility upgrades in the coming weeks.