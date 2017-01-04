Freight route funded

KAPUNDA’S East Terrace freight route will undergo a major upgrade after Light Regional Council received news of a successful grant application.

The Australian Government’s Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program will cover half the cost of the $1.9 million project, which will include an intersection upgrade at Perry Road, shoulder-widening and a pavement upgrade to accommodate

heavier (PBS Level 2B standard) vehicles.

East Terrace is largely unsealed, but connects with the Thiele Highway and provides a north-south heavy vehicle bypass to the east of the Kapunda town centre.

However, B Double vehicles are currently not permitted at the southeastern section of Perry Road.

The completed upgrade will allow more efficient access for both JT Johnson & Sons and Mantina quarries, both of which have 300 heavy vehicle trips, in and out of their sites, per day.

Council’s infrastructure and environment general manager, Richard Dodson, said a public meeting will be held to explain the

scope of the works and discuss the benefits to the community.

“The community will also have an opportunity to provide feedback about the road upgrade, which may include the closure of access from South Terrace to East Terrace,” he said.

The meeting will be held at the Kapunda council chambers, from 6pm on Wednesday, January 18.