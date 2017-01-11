Gawler Council charges ahead

GAWLER’S first electric car-charging station was officially rolled out last week, while plans to introduce an entire fleet of electric cars are in the pipeline.

ChargePoint, the world’s largest electric vehicle-charging network, offers charging stations across Australia and New Zealand, and Gawler is the newest addition to the evolving network.

The charging station, which is located at Gawler Council’s new administration centre, is connected to the National ChargePoint Network, allowing users access with their ChargePoint accounts or a credit card.

Gawler Mayor Karen Redman said council continues to focus on sustainability, paving the way to lowered-emission motoring in Gawler.

“The creation of the first electric car-charging station in Gawler is another step closer to making electric cars a more accessible option for South Australian drivers,” she said.

“The more we support initiatives, like car-charging stations, the closer we are to reducing emissions completely and protecting the future of our environment.”

The charging station is available every day and is capable of delivering 100 per cent GreenPower energy.

The station is located in the car park of the Gawler Administration Centre and can be used by all electric car owners.

As part of the Active Precinct Project, a second charging station will be installed at Pioneer Park in mid-2017.

For more information on the charging station and ChargePoint services, visit www.gawler.sa.gov.au