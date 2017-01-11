Grain, glorious grain

GRAIN receivals have fetched record-breaking figures across the region from this 2016/17 bumper harvest season.

The Viterra Roseworthy site broke its daily receival record in late December with just over 17,000 tonnes, whilst sites in Viterra’s central region have received more than 3.56 million tonnes, so far this season.

Viterra central region operations manager Jack Tansley said all sites, including Roseworthy, have done well to keep things moving, allowing the continual receival of grain.

“It’s been a great effort by the Roseworthy team to keep growers and carriers moving through the site, especially given the large harvest we’re seeing this year and the multiple segregations we’re offering to benefit growers,” he said.

Records are expected to continue as the harvest season begins to taper.

This week alone, almost 530,000 tonnes of grain has been received at Viterra’s 22 sites.

Mr Tansley said preparation for significant grain receivals prior to the season has allowed these records to occur.

“Significant pre-harvest planning was undertaken to ensure we were well-prepared to meet the requirements of a large harvest; this included working closely with growers to monitor estimates and ensure segregations met their needs,” he said.

“Roseworthy has 13 segregations available for growers for wheat, barley and canola…(and the site) is operating 24 hours so trucks can be loaded at night to move grain to port and provide additional space for grower deliveries.”

Significant extra storage space has also allowed greater receivals, with the building of 900,000 tonnes of extra storage almost complete across the state’s sites.

This was an increase on the original 500,000 tonnes, which was announced in August 2016.

Records on the docks have also been seen, with grains from Viterra’s six port terminals exceeding 860,000 tonnes during December – the company’s second-largest shipping record to date.