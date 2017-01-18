Grain spill chaos

A TRUCK trailer roll-over caused delays for motorists last Thursday, when spilled grain covered parts of the Horrocks Highway.

Local police were called to Horrocks Highway, just north of the Templers turn-off, at approximately 7.30am on Thursday, tending to the roll-over for approximately five hours, whilst a grain clean-up was undertaken.

Attending the roll-over was Kapunda police officer Eddie Dilena, who said the roll-over was pretty straightforward.

“There were no injuries, it was the truck’s dog trailer full of grain that went over,” he said.

“It is estimated about 13 to 14 tonne of grain was spilled over the road.”

The truck’s trailer rolled to the left of the road whilst heading southbound on Horrocks Highway.

At the scene at midday, officer Dilena said a clean-up had been ongoing for five hours, with the vision of it almost completed.

“The driver is all good, with no injuries,” he said.

“And we’ve just had a council street sweeper out here to clean up the grain.”

Officer Dilena said there was no signs of damage to the road, though other road users had to be directed through a single lane around the clean-up site.