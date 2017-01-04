Grand Cru not closing: council

THE Barossa Council has dismissed speculation it’s attempting to close down popular Springton winery, Grand Cru Estate.

Last week, social media was rife with rumours the much-loved winery was closing, with more than 1500 people signing an online petition to save the venue from shutting down.

“A beautiful tranquil winery… a family business with historic buildings, gardens of absolute beauty and a relaxing and peaceful

environment – the council and some neighbours want to close it,” the petition read.

“Please help this local family to keep their dream operating by signing and sharing this petition.”

However, in a statement on its website, the Barossa Council allayed fears the winery was closing, saying it was dealing with

“compliance matters”.

“Contrary to reports circulating in relation to Grand Cru Estate, council is not attempting to close down this operation,” the statement read.

“Council has been attending to a number of compliance matters with the owners for some years to ensure that legislative requirements are met.

“At present, council is working through issues associated with liquor licensing requirements to ensure their current operations can continue.”

According to council, the winery owners submitted an application to expand their current operations, but it failed to comply within Council’s Development Plan.

“…(The application) could not be supported by the Development Assessment Panel on multiple grounds, including noise, amenity, traffic and other negative impacts,” the statement read.

This application is now the subject of a court appeal by the owners.

“Council continues to assist, wherever possible, to find a solution for a proposal to expand the operation of their facility, ensure compliance with relevant local and state legislation, and mitigate negative impact on local amenity and the surrounding locality.

“In the meantime, Grand Cru has the authority to continue trading within approved conditions.”

The Grand Cru Estate owners were contacted for comment.