Grass fires spark warning

FARMERS and property owners are being urged to remain vigilant during the fire danger season, following a string of grass fires across the region recently.

Five total fire ban days have so far been declared since the start of the fire danger season, while scorching temperatures and strong winds have kept crews busy over the Christmas holiday period.

On Friday, four Country Fire Service (CFS) units were called to a roadside grass fire at Two Wells Road, Ward Belt.

In sweltering temperatures up to 40°C, firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, bringing local traffic to a standstill for a short time.

Fire investigators are still determining the cause of the fire, which appears to have two ignition points.

The following afternoon, 10 CFS units and around 30 firefighters battled a significant grass fire at Carmelo Road, Buckland Park.

The fire, which took nearly an hour to contain, charred over three hectares of scrub.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating a suspicious grass fire that destroyed 7.5 hectares of scrub at Uleybury a fortnight ago.

Country Fire Service regional prevention officer Corey Frazer said the recent fires serve as a timely reminder for property owners to maintain their properties and farmers to exercise caution when harvesting and conducting burn-offs.

“Once a fire danger season is declared for the fire ban district, that’s when people need to be vigilant with their activities, the management of their own properties and how they safely conduct their land business,” he said.

“People need to remain vigilant and comply with current codes of practice with grain harvesting, burning off vegetation piles, and using cutting machinery.

“If they breach their permits or codes, they could face a $5000 fine, or imprisonment for a year.”

Mr Frazer praised the local community’s extra cautious behaviour this fire

danger season, following the Pinery fire in 2015.

“We have codes of practice for grain harvesting, which the majority of farmers are adhering to – we’ve had significant less header fires than other seasons, and far more community fire safe groups implementing their bushfire survival plans,” he said.

“We are very happy with farmers and landowners, and their post-Pinery fire approach with their grain harvesting, with the code of practice recommending they stop harvesting until the fire danger index comes back down under 35.

“People are far more comprehensive of their responsibility.”