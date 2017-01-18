Green team’s call to arms

HAMLEY Bridge volunteers are in search of some new members to get involved in the maintenance of the town’s natural environment.

The town on the junction of the Light and Gilbert rivers has historically had a very prominent natural environment, which locals are still proud of today.

Hamley Bridge River Revegetation Group member Kerry Ninnes said, despite the group’s members’ love of the town, they were struggling to continue its work due to poor volunteer numbers.

“We are developing this council area (next to the river) into a park, which it sort of already is, but we are looking at introducing things like tables and chairs,” she said.

“We have got enough money for the concrete that needs to be poured, and we have got the tables and chairs, but we haven’t got enough to pay someone to come in and do the work.”

The group has been operating for the past three years as a subcommittee of the Hamley Bridge Community Association, but more help is needed for it to continue.

“Our main priority is looking for more volunteers for seed-growing; help with planting, which is all through autumn,” she said.

“There will be quite a few planting days, because we have 600 plants or more.

“We’ve got the areas mapped out…we just need people to help with planting.”

Seed-growing volunteer Chris Durdin became involved with the group shortly after the Pinery fire in 2015, helping to re-establish and support the town’s environment.

“I did it because we lost some of our lovely plants and I thought, ‘well, I may as well do my bit’,” she said.

Ms Ninnes said the group will also be involving children from the local primary school and kindergarten, as it has done in the past, to help with planting once autumn rolls in.

The Hamley Bridge River Revegetation Group meets regularly and welcomes any interested community people to come along to a committee meeting.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page, or contact Kerry Ninnes (8528 2101 or kninnes1@bigpond.com)