Harvest of kindness

LOCAL charity UCare Gawler will soon have more fresh fruit, vegetables and produce to hand out to those in need.

A number of local businesses have teamed up to take part in a project aimed at helping those less fortunate across the Barossa and surrounding district.

The arrangement, which has been 12 months in the making, will involve leftover produce from the Barossa Farmers’ Market being provided to the food rescue charity, REAP by OzHarvest.

As of this weekend, at the end of each market day, store-holders will make excess produce available at a collection area, where it will be picked up for distribution by local business people to UCare in Gawler.

UCare Gawler co-ordinator Raelene Benier said produce will be used in a multitude of ways, handed out as is to low-income families, cooked into meals for the homeless and handed out as part of their school breakfast program.

“We will be using it for parcels and putting it out for our clients, but we also provide lunches on Wednesday for people living on the street so they can have a hot meal, as well as older people who don’t cook any more,” she said.

“This will be really fantastic to have that extra fruit and veg, and if there is any fruit that keeps until the Thursday, we will deliver that to local schools.

“I’m excited about it.”

The project was initiated by Chris Secomb and Dianne Fraser from Aussie Home Loans Brokers in the Barossa Valley, as well as Liz Marslen, owner of Professionals in Gawler, and Corey Miller of Adelaide Plains and Barossa Conveyancing.

The group will take turns to collect the produce from the market in their cars and bring it to Gawler.

Mrs Fraser said she is thrilled to be involved with OzHarvest in its first initiative in the Barossa.

“I am very grateful for the involvement of the local business people and would like to invite other businesses in the Barossa to get involved and help the less fortunate in our community,” she added.

Mrs Marslen said she saw a television program about OzHarvest six years ago and has always had a passion to be involved in the worthwhile organisation ever since.

“We are keen to use this opportunity to get involved with OzHarvest locally and look forward to many years of helping such a great cause,” she said.

OzHarvest has been delivering food to Gawler since February 2013, working with UCare as well as The Salvation Army, Fred’s Van and St Vincent de Paul.

Gawler UCare helps more than 8000 people in need, receiving one tonne of salvaged food from OzHarvest per week.