Hens pressure top spot

FREELING continues to pressure top spot after belting Lyndoch by 69 runs in round 11 of Barossa & Light A1 cricket on Saturday.

The Water Hens had solid contributions across the batting order as they compiled a reasonable 7/169, batting first.

Ian McMillan (20) was first to fall, caught by captain Matt Robinson off the bowling of Brendan Irvine (1/12), but not before joining in a solid 36-run partnership with Bart Ryan.

Ryan (37) was not far behind McMillan on his way back to the sheds, bowled by Kurt Sewell, followed by Raed Hannun (nine) and Sam Carmichael (one).

But it was captain Ben Parish who held strong throughout the carnage, hitting 40 runs before eventually being run out by Robinson for 40.

Rob Montgomery (18) and Ben Heinrich (0 not out) were left standing in the middle at the end of the 40 overs, with Lyndoch now requiring 170 runs for victory.

However, the Dockers’ chase barely got off the ground, as only three batsmen surpassed double figures.

Sam Carmichael dismissed danger man Robinson for 14, as cheap wickets began to fall left, right and centre.

Stewart Herring was just starting to find his feet, before Matt Wellington (3/24) sent him packing following some interesting spin bowling.

The youngster must’ve fooled Herring – bowling his unsuspecting victim just one ball after producing an amusing, John Howard-like double-hopper.

Wickets continued to fall, as Will Roberts (23 not out) decided to chance his arm – he and Sewell (seven) were left unbeaten in the middle as the Dockers recorded just 9/100 from their 40 overs.