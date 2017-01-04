Heritage bid adopted

LIGHT Regional Council has joined a bid to have the Mount Lofty Ranges world heritage listed.

At last week’s meeting, council agreed to join a consortium of six local councils vying to have the agrarian landscape, stretching between the Clare Valley and Fleurieu Peninsula, recognised as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) world heritage site.

The decision follows council’s attendance at a ratepayers’ meeting at Seppeltsfield, back in November, which spruiked the benefits of being involved in such a project.

As The Bunyip reported at the time, council’s inclusion in stage one of the project – involving an application for national heritage listing, in February, next year – was critical for the identified land to be continuous.

Council had previously, in July, decided not to be a part of the bid.

It’s involvement, at this stage, will not require a funding contribution, and will still have the option of opting-out in the future.

If stage one of the bid is successful, advancement of Stage 2 (World Heritage listing proposal) would require participating councils to review their commitment/financial contributions ahead of the 2017/18 financial year.

Council’s participation is subject to an opportunity to consider and agree to the proposed boundary affecting its area.