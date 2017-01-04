Heritage bid adopted

LIGHT Regional Council has joined a bid to have the Mount Lofty Ranges world heritage listed.

At last week’s meeting, council agreed to join a consortium of six local councils vying to have the agrarian landscape, stretching between the Clare Valley and Fleurieu Peninsula, recognised as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) world heritage site.

The decision follows council’s attendance at a ratepayers’ meeting at Seppeltsfield, back in November, which spruiked the benefits of being involved in such a project.

As The Bunyip reported at the time, council’s inclusion in stage one of the project – involving an application for national heritage listing, in February, next year – was critical for the identified land to be continuous.

Council had previously, in July, decided not to be a part of the bid.

It’s involvement, at this stage, will not require a funding contribution, and will still have the option of opting-out in the future.

If stage one of the bid is successful, advancement of Stage 2 (World Heritage listing proposal) would require participating councils to review their commitment/financial contributions ahead of the 2017/18 financial year.

Council’s participation is subject to an opportunity to consider and agree to the proposed boundary affecting its area.

Ellouise Crawford

@ElleCrawford90

Ellouise Crawford joined The Bunyip in April, 2010, while completing a Bachelor of Journalism at the University of South Australia. Ellouise wrote The Bunyip’s Playford Times before joining the editorial team full-time in late-2011. She now covers the Light Regional Council region and enjoys writing about Gawler’s strong heritage, as well as its many passionate and inspirational residents. Ellouise grew up in Gawler and now lives in Wasleys with her family.

