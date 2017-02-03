Hill’s Holme-run heroics

Graham Fischer

SOUTH Australia’s leading reinsman, Wayne Hill, can thank his sister, Danielle, for the winning drive aboard Holme On The River in The Bunyip Claiming Pace 1800m event at last week’s Kapunda harness meeting.

Angle Vale trainer Rob Caruso initially rang Danielle – herself a champion driver – to pilot Holme On The River, but she instead suggested her brother as a worthy replacement after being unavailable for the race.

“I don’t think Wayne had ever driven for me previously,” Caruso said.

“But I was happy to give him the drive.”

As a result, Holme On The River scored a half-neck victory from the fast-finishing Cosmic Under Fire, trained at Gawler South by Alan McDonald, with Maywyns Storm a further five-and-a-half metres away third.

“Wayne drove the horse to perfection,” Caruso said.

“From gate one on the inside of the second row, he had him off the fence and one-out, one-back in the run,

and I thought he looked the winner a long way out.”

Hill took Holme On The River to the front turning for home and always looked in control, although Cosmic Under Fire made a late charge over the final stages.

The Kapunda meeting proved a happy hunting-ground for trainers from Gawler and the surrounding areas.

The opening event went to Goodtime Scout, trained at Angle Vale by Ryan Hryhorec and driven by Anthony Robinson.

Goodtime Scout is owned by the ‘We’re Flying’ syndicate, which includes Adelaide Crows footballers Josh Jenkins, Richard Douglas and Tom Lynch.

The Hryhorec-Robinson combination then landed a winning double, with Lifeinheaven scoring victory in the second race.

Meanwhile, Gawler-based Ubet agent Jaimie Braidwood was a part-owner of Yankee Hary, which won the Max Peake Trotters Handicap.

The winner is trained, and was driven, by David Smith, from Penfield.

Similarly, Virginia-based trainer Mark Russo had success in the fourth event with All Hail Caesar.

Finally, Roseworthy husband and wife Toby (trainer) and Lisa (driver) Ryan had the winner of the sixth race

with Melegend.

The next Kapunda meeting is on Sunday, March 5.