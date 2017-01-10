Historic mural’s progress

A COMMUNITY-LED initiative aimed at beautifying and attracting tourism to Kapunda has caught the attention of a national rural renewal foundation, which has provided funding to help it get off the ground.

Kapunda’s blank and bland walls will eventually feature dozens of beautifully created murals, depicting the history and culture of the region, as part of the ‘mural town’ project.

The initiative provided a boost just before Christmas when the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, a national not-for-profit organisation, granted $4800 in funding to allow a mural at the rear of the North Kapunda Hotel to progress.

Project co-ordinator and Kapunda Community Gallery president Maxine Donald said the hotel mural was the idea of Kapunda artist Mal Craig, who will supervise its creation.

“It is a heritage-listed building and it has double-storey stables along the back, and the windows and doors to that stable area have all been boarded up for many years,” she said.

“So this grant is to put murals on those boarded-up doors and windows and to remake them into stable doors, as such, by having figures in the doors and then similar-type views in the windows.”

Mrs Donald said there are about five sites currently earmarked for the paintings, including the newsagency, MFS building, and a building fronting Hill Street, which will portray Kapunda’s long-running Celtic Festival.

The newsagency mural is set to depict the site’s past historic buildings and the Kapunda mine site, while the MFS building mural will also reflect the historic use of the site, as well as pay homage to local firefighters.

Seventeen volunteers, led by local graphic artist Danny Menzel, have been working on the first of the murals, on the side of the town’s post office, since last year.

The mural – depicting Kapunda’s historic post office building, along with a man delivering mail on a bicycle, an old red post-box and a Sir Sidney Kidman postage stamp – is hoped to be erected by the end of February.

“Once the post office one gets up, we will have a whole lot more momentum, I think, from the town,” Mrs Donald said.

“And if we can get these other ones happening at the same time, then we’ll soon have multiple sites where people can go and have a look.”