Hot Christmas on its way

TEMPERATURES are expected to soar this Christmas and Boxing Day, if early forecasts hold true.

Bureau of Meteorology South Australia climate manager Peter Webb said temperatures will continue to rise leading up until Boxing Day, caused by some significant weather events, including high-pressure systems in the Tasman Sea.

“Tropical cyclones off the north-west coast causes it to variably get quite hot over central Australia, so heat will be dragged over us during Christmas Day, and also Boxing Day, at this stage, is looking to be pretty warm,” he said.

“We are going (to reach) 37 degrees for Adelaide on Christmas Day, and it will probably be something very similar to that for Gawler, maybe up a degree more.”

Boxing Day is predicted to be the hottest of the week, reaching a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius, with some strong winds, potentially, seen across the day.

“Boxing Day certainly has potential to be quite a windy day and so, with these expected temperatures, it would be very surprising if there wasn’t a fire weather warning out for that day,” Mr Webb said.

“Christmas Day is a bit hard to pin down for the winds at this stage, a lot of it is pending on if these tropical cyclones go across the coast and move north-west into South Australia…at this stage, it is not looking like a really windy day.”

Locals can rest easy knowing there is some heat relief expected as the new year closes in.

“The good news is, at this stage, there does look like there is going to be some sort of change on the Tuesday,” Mr Webb said.

“Some cooler conditions will be developing during Monday at some stage.”