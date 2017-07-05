Hummocks stays in the hunt

HUMMOCKS-Watchman has held onto its place in the top four after defeating Angle Vale by 49 points in Adelaide Plains A-grade football on Saturday.

The Eagles led all day, however the Owls continued to play stubborn football until midway through the final term.

Hummocks’ Brandon Taylor booted five goals, while Josh Sewer and Brian Olman each slotted two for the Owls.

Angle Vale coach Kym Herrmann was delighted with his side’s effort, despite the loss.

“It was excellent, we were very undermanned,” he said.

“It was probably one of the highlights of the year.

“To go in as underdogs and to be so competitive was awesome.

“I think we were only 11 points down at some point in the final quarter.

“I think they (the Eagles) were pretty nervous, they gave us a fair bit of credit with how we played.

“Our boys took the game on, they had fun and enjoyed the day.”

Herrmann took a young side into the match – including three debutants from the under 17s – that was without stars Scott Burgess and Isiah Glancey.

He was impressed with how the senior colts players performed in their first games.

“Lachie Mitchell was best on ground, he was so clean, he led to the right spot, took overhead marks, chased, tackled,” Herrmann said.

“Josh Ebbss, at half back, has never played in defence, he’s a big strong young body, he played a terrific game.

“Corey Eaton, he provided a contest, there were a couple of times when he had a centre half back and a ruckman in a contest and brought the footy to ground.”

Meanwhile, United has kept in touch with the top four by thumping Hamley Bridge by 87 points – but the margin should have been greater.

The inaccurate Tigers booted 17.29 for the afternoon to the Bombers’ 6.8.

Dan Horsnell had an enjoyable day for United, booting six majors.

Virginia caused a stir by belting second-placed Balaklava by 66 points.

The Rams raced out of the blocks with six unanswered goals in the opening term to blow the Peckers away.

Balaklava avoided a triple-digit losing margin by holding Virginia to just six goals after half-time.

Andrew Ross booted four for the Rams, while team-mate Ben Galic booted three.

Lastly, Mallala defeated Two Wells by 22 points to move a game clear atop the table.

Despite trailing by one point at half-time, the Magpies booted six goals to two after the main break to secure the victory.

Brad Wilson kicked four goals for the victors, while Shannon Slattery nailed two for the Roosters.