Illegal dumping concern grows

PLANS for a local hard waste collection service have ramped up, as illegal rubbish dumping continues to plague the Gawler area.

A mountain of illegally dumped household waste was recently strewn over Two Wells Road, Willaston, while more rubbish has been reported on Springbett Road, Concordia.

Willaston resident Jeff – who wished to keep his last name anonymous – regularly walks past the area, which he said was often filled with junk and debris.

“It happens all the time,” he said.

“You name it, there’s everything here, from washing machines, to tables, chairs and clothing.

“People are doing it because of the cost to dump rubbish.

“You are forking out money for council rates, and then you have to pay more to dump rubbish.”

Over 265 rubbish removal requests have been reported to Gawler Council this financial year, including 41 in January.

Earlier last month, ECO Waste Solutions’ Mark Baker submitted an application to develop a $1.5 million, half-acre shed on a property at its Willaston transfer station.

Gawler Mayor Karen Redman said the facility, if approved, would be used as a recycling centre for hard waste.

“This proposed facility, if approved, will provide an alternative option for residents seeking to dispose of recyclable materials within the region,” she said.

“The proposed development incorporates an expansion of the existing facility to incorporate the ability for recyclable materials, including cardboard, paper, hard plastics, bricks, rubble and metal to now be dropped off by members of the public at the facility.

“Council, as a subsidiary of NAWMA (Northern Adelaide Waste Management Authority), is supportive of minimising both the environmental and financial impacts of waste management on the community.

“This includes the consolidation of its own waste management facilities at Edinburgh and other services being a partner in NAWMA provides, and supporting private sector investment in waste management that seek to increase recycling and reduce waste to landfill.”

Council is currently reviewing the development application.