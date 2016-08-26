In my opinion…

IF the comments made by newly elected Palmer United Senator Jacqui Lambie last week are anything to go by, it appears women can say whatever they like about men.

Just to recap, Senator Lambie did an interview with a local radio station in Tasmania and detailed the qualities her ideal male companion should have.

The first quality being wealth, and I don’t think I really have to mention the second one.

If you don’t know, I’ll leave it up to your imagination.

It is something that I have noticed lately, that it is acceptable for women to treat a man like he’s a piece of meat, but then the same women will roll their eyes whenever they hear a slight remark from a man about the appearance of another female.

I’m all for gender equality, but doesn’t that mean that we, as women, shouldn’t be able to get away with saying such things if we expect the same of men?

What was most interesting about Ms Lambie’s comments though, were that some people found it amusing and some were offended, but the response was insignifcant compared to when Tony Abbott was caught winking on live radio when a mature sex worker phoned into the station.

Yes, he is the Prime Minister of our country, but the fallout from that incident was so much more extreme, mainly because he is a man.

There are a number of reasons why women can get away with such remarks, years of oppression being one of them.

And yes, there are still areas of life where women are not considered equal in Australia today.

But if we are really fighting for equality, shouldn’t we be setting a better example?