In my opinion…

After the scorching heat the region experienced last week, Bunyip journalist Steph Konatar suggested it’s time to update local associations’ hot weather policies.

SOME sports lovers are under the belief that “sport should be played, come rain, hail or shine”.

But, when the mercury soars high enough to fry an egg on the bonnet of your car, should you really be out in the elements?

Two local cricket associations, the Barossa & Light and Adelaide Turf cricket associations, both have, arguably,

flawed policies in relation to heat management.

The Barossa & Light’s heat policy may seem reasonable from an outsider looking in, but many playing in the competition say it needs a revamp.

The association’s heat policy was changed last year, when the relevant weather station was changed from Elizabeth to Nuriootpa.

That meant the weekend’s cricket would be cancelled if the cut-off temperature of 40°C was forecast for Nuriootpa, rather than for Elizabeth.

For a Barossa-based association, shifting the focus to Nuriootpa seems to make a lot of sense, especially as temperatures are usually one or two degrees cooler there than in Elizabeth.

However, 12 of the association’s 18 teams, all up, play outside the Barossa, in regions like Gawler, Light and locations even further north.

Common sense prevailed and last week’s games were cancelled, even though the thermometer in Nuriootpa didn’t quite reach its forecast maximum of 41°C (it instead peaked at 39.2°C at 3.30pm, below the association’s heat policy cutoff).

However, if the heat policy was based on actual temperatures rather than their forecasts, the whole competition would have played on, meaning A3 teams Morgan and Light Pass would have competed in 41-degree heat at Morgan

Oval – that’s scorching hot.

The Adelaide Turf Cricket Association’s heat policy is even more shocking, as the top four teams, through A1 to B1, only abandon the match after the temperature surpasses a sweltering 42°C.

Trinity College, therefore, was required to play its match against Goodwood at Waldeck Oval, despite temperatures

surpassing 40°C in nearby Edinburgh and 41°C at Roseworthy, by 12.30pm.

As much as some may say, “cricket’s a summer sport, what did you expect?”, exercising in extreme temperatures can

not only be uncomfortable, but also a health risk.

UV levels on a 40-degree-plus day can also be dangerously high, posing additional safety concerns.

With the serious risk of collapse or even heatstroke present, while exercising in such conditions, athletes need to listen to their bodies and know their limits.

As we know, athletes often know their limits, but refuse to acknowledge them and push way beyond the safe threshold, in order to play the sport they love.

I hate to be one of those people, but health and well-being is much more important than sport, particularly at this level.

Be safe.