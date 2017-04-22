It’s time for tea!

HUNDREDS of locals will join together over a cup of tea next month, in aid of those who are battling cancer.

The Gawler Cancer Council branch is gearing up to host its annual ‘Biggest Morning Tea’ event, held at the Gawler & Barossa Jockey Club on Thursday, May 11, to help raise money for cancer research, prevention and support services.

About 350 people are expected to attend the popular tea fundraiser, which has only 100 tickets remaining, according to Gawler Cancer Council president Gwenda Green.

“People who are thinking of coming need to book straight away, because the tickets are selling fast,” she said.

“This is the biggest morning tea in South Australia and we want to maintain that, so we are encouraging everyone to get on board.

“I don’t think there’s any family in Gawler who hasn’t been touched by cancer in some way.

“It’s a nice way to bring the local community together for a common cause, which is to fight against cancer.

“We need to find a cure and stop people getting sick.”

The event, which is supported by the Lions Club and the jockey club, will kick off with a monster raffle draw, with a raft of prizes and cash up for grabs, including a $500 voucher from Elders Real Estate.

Cancer Council SA chief executive Lincoln Size will make a special appearance, while guests will be entertained by musician Peter Hutchins and Trinity College students.

A variety of Cancer Council items will be on sale, including mugs, tea towels and aprons.

Ms Green said the branch is hoping to top last year’s fundraising efforts of $16,000, with all the proceeds going towards Cancer Council research.

The event will be held at the Gawler & Barossa Jockey Club Terrace Function Centre at 10am.

Bookings are essential for the event, which costs $12.

Locals interested in attending can contact Jim Downer (8522 5002).