Jim and Gaye say farewell

THIS year’s Gawler Show marked the end of an era for Gawler South’s Jim and Gaye Downer who, after giving a combined 68 years service to the annual event, announced they would retire from their volunteer roles.

The decision didn’t come lightly, with Jim having volunteered at the show for a massive 43 years, including 42 on the management committee, and Gaye an impressive 25.

For the most part they have worked behind the scenes, literally, sorting and handling finances behind the closed doors of the show office, while the hustle and excitement of the show went on around them.

While it has meant a lot of hard work, the couple said they have really loved their time with the show, and will especially miss working with their fellow volunteers.

“It’s been lots of fun…and it’s all been enjoyable,” Jim said.

“When I started doing the gates, our show gate take was less than what I have to use for change now.

“We were like a family, originally, running just a small show.”

Jim first got involved with the Gawler Show in 1974, assisting the livestock convenor when working as a livestock agent, and then later helping the wool convenor, before taking charge of the finances.

Through his membership with the Lions Club of Gawler, he began working on the gates from 1990, and for three years in the late 1990s was Gawler Show Society president.

Jim later became a life member in 2000.

By then, his family had also become involved in the Gawler Show, including his daughters Michelle and Fiona – who, today, have also contributed close to 25 years of volunteering each – his late son David, who gave 15 years, along with his two grandsons Steven (11 years) and Nicholas (eight).

This year, Gaye was awarded her 25-year service pin and said it was emotional saying goodbye.

“Helping out gives you a spirit of community,” she said.

“The committee over the years have always been a great bunch.”

The couple is now hopeful there will be others willing to step up and take their place, and were rapt to see plenty of young people volunteering in 2017.

“That’s what it’s about,” Gaye said.

“Handing over to younger people and having them bring their new ideas.”