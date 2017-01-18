Joey’s field day

IT may not have been the result Kapunda cricket captain Joey Brown would’ve wanted during his Australian Country Cricket Championships debut, but he’s come home with a lot to celebrate.

Brown was awarded the Doug Walters fielding award after taking five catches and three run outs for South Australia Country during the nine-day competition in Wollongong, saying the accolade was certainly unexpected.

“I thought I played okay, but I was a bit surprised (to receive the award),” he said.

“I thought a wicket-keeper would’ve won it.”

The 20-year-old picked up nine wickets with the ball, including 3/39 against Victoria Country, and chipped in 74 runs as a competent tail-ender.

Brown said he was told the competition would be tough, and he did face some quality competition.

“I knew it was going to be a bit of a challenge – it was a really high level, really tough,” he said.

“I bowled okay, it was hard to bowl with a powerplay at the start, and there were some outstanding batsmen.

“Every day was a challenge, you had to be at the top of your game all the time.

“I just went out each day to do my best and have a crack.

“I really loved it, I enjoyed my time over there.

“I love playing country cricket, but it was really good to play at that level.”

The SA Country side entered the competition as the reigning champion looking to defend its title, but a couple of close losses saw the ‘Outbacks’ finish in fourth position.

“We had a couple of unlucky games that were 50/50, but I thought we had a pretty good carnival,” he said.

Freeling captain Ben Parish contributed a consistent 92 runs and took three catches for the Outbacks, while former South Gawler spinner Sean Nottle took a whopping 13 wickets for an outstanding economy rate of 3.7 – bagging six catches along the way.

For now, Brown is looking to focus on his footy – after playing for Central District last season he has started training with the Adelaide Crows’ SANFL side.

But the multi-talented athlete said the country championships was a great chance to see how he compares to some of the best cricketers in Australia.

“I’m trying to have a crack with footy, but (country champs) was a good opportunity to cram (high level cricket) into two weeks,” he said.