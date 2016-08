Blinkered view

SIR – Carl Pfeiffer’s opinion piece (In My Opinon, August 20) was a disappointing read, to say the least, and displayed a lack of research and a blinkered view of football.

Had he done some research he would have found that a similar injury to an Angaston player only a fortnight previously attracted a meagre two-match suspension, of which one was for previous indiscretions.

If he wanted to research even further back, he could have read about the Kapunda defender who had his jaw broken and spent several weeks in hospital drinking soup through a straw after a game.

If he had bothered to speak to more than one correspondent he might have discovered that this incident wasn’t a ‘king hit’ but came during an altercation where the Angaston player was objecting to the rough-house tactics of the Gawler Central player.

If he did more research he would have discovered that the Gawler Central player felt he ‘owed him one’ and set the scene.

It is unfortunate he got hurt and retaliation is just as much an offence as any other and should attract a significant penalty.

If he had done some more research he may have also discovered the high number of club reports that are occurring because umpires won’t report and, even worse, he would have discovered there are many incidents in this association that aren’t even going to the tribunal, for various reasons.

This competition is much better than most in the numbers of these incidents, however I sense a trend that does worry me and pieces like this, which skim over the real problems and don’t offer preventative solutions, can only be described as parochial beat-ups.

I am an Angaston supporter but have always supported the game first. Hopefully, this will be the last time we play them.

These are my views only and don’t necessarily represent those of the Angaston Football Club or other supporters.

K. Jamieson,

Angaston.

Ed’s note: The piece was not a ‘parochial beat-up’, as none of the journalism staff at The Bunyip are involved with a local club. Whether the incident was a ‘square-up’, as you perceive it, is not the point – the player was suspended for a significant amount of time and these incidents should not be defended. If any club or supporter has a problem with player behaviour, they should address them to the league and provide a ‘preventative solution’. Lastly, the Angaston Football Club was asked for comment on the issue, several times, and chose not to provide any, as is its right.

Chance to vote

SIR – The traders of Walker Place, with the support of Sigrid Murljacic of the Gawler Business Development Group, should be congratulated on having their voices heard regarding the closure of Walker Place; they have been tenacious, consistent and persistent over a long time.

This is a very good example of what it takes to be heard by the Town of Gawler.

At the public council meeting to hear presentations regarding the community plan, one of the presenters said, “people say to me, why do you bother talking to the council?”

This was a good point, especially as those people who had come to speak at the meeting were asked to stand outside of the council chamber on a very cold night until 7.30pm, despite the meeting being public and open from 6.30pm.

This was nothing short of disrespectful and discourteous behaviour to the community members who came to the meeting.

I also consistently hear from people that it is not worth making the effort to express your point of view to this council.

From my experience, to ensure that you may be heard, you need to watch the council agendas like a hawk, make deputations to the council, write letters to The Bunyip and table petitions.

You may also need to seek the support of the local MP, the relevant minister and bureaucracy.

If you wait for the formal public consultation process it is highly unlikely that your voice will be heard.

Gawler ratepayers have the opportunity to vote for councillors in November.

It would be good if there were enough new councillors, who are genuine listeners, so that the community can feel confident that it is worth making the effort to engage with the new council.

Carmel Rosier,

Gawler.

Traffic plans

SIR – Further to The Bunyip story last week on the council/consultant Draft Gawler Transport and Traffic Management Plan (Traffic plan hits bumps), we suggest anyone wishing to check the full plan should visit the ‘TTMP Draft Report’ tab on council’s web page. Town centre plans are on pages 125-139.

On Walker Place – an extra option worth a look is for one-way traffic from Julian Terrace through Walker Place with left-hand turn only into Murray Street (eliminating right-hand turns or access to Calton Road) and no installation of traffic signals.

Southern Murray Street – three options to look at include a roundabout, stopping right-hand turns or the installation of signals.

At Bridge Street South/Julian Terrace/Mill Inn Bridge, there are two options, including a standard four-road signalised intersection.

At 12th Street/Adelaide Road intersection, two options are presented, including blocking right-hand turns out of 12th Street.

Please check the plans before commenting.

The open session at the Gawler Institute tomorrow (Thursday) at 3pm to 7pm will be a chance to look at full-size plans. Ask for a plan copy, if you need one.

We hope to present input on the broader town-wide issues in The Bunyip next week.

Views expressed in this letter are our personal views.

Deputy Mayor Brian Thom and

Councillor Adrian Shackley,

Gawler.

Creative accounting

Sir – It was with interest and excitement I read in The Bunyip as reported in the August 13 issue that “Council back in black”, supported by a cartoon depicting our mayor and CEO as ‘Budget Busters’.

However, on reading the article I found that to maintain the small surplus of $32,834 council deferred projects not completed of around $400,000 until 2015/16.

For that, the elected members gave themselves a round of applause!

Then, to no surprise, council adopted a four per cent rate rise as part of its budget, when CPI for the last 12 months was around three per cent, and this rise is expected to net council around $18 million.

In the same edition, council allocated $1 million to the Gawler Connect Project in the budget, with the aim of employing a project manager for this, and this will cost $100,000-plus and, in addition, employ a community development officer of similar cost.

Once this project starts, it will be like a bottomless pit, as external funding is not easy to obtain, and through the Regional Development Fund the requirements council will need funds at least two-to-one ratio and sometimes three-to-one ratio. Where will council find this?

I do not see the council really in the black for a long time yet.

John Chamberlain,

Gawler.

Offshore package

SIR – Local council bureaucrat Steven Harrison has advised local businesses to look for markets outside their local area (The Bunyip, August 8 – Business told to seek bigger market).

He is paid locally from council rates paid by local businesses.

If council policy dictates that the cheapest quote gets the job with no local preference, then I’m sure that there are many overseas people as well qualified as local bureaucrats who would gladly work for Gawler Council at a fraction of the salary paid to the likes of Mr Harrison.

The current council staff workload could be sent offshore to Mumbai, Shanghai or Manila and the cost savings would mean that ‘Council’s budget cuts’ (The Bunyip, August 8) would not be needed so that the local community initiatives could be fully funded.

Mr Harrison could then take his own advice and look offshore for his salary package.

Wayne Murphy,

Willaston.

No campaign

SIR – During the last few days I have had phone calls and emails asking me why I am not nominating for mayor.

Firstly, I thank those residents for having the confidence in me, however at this stage I believe I am more valuable as an elected member whereby I can vote for or against issues or proposals that are tabled.

I appreciate your ongoing support.

Dianne Hockley,

Gawler Councillor.

Disappointed

SIR – I am disappointed to see two articles in your ‘Looking Back’ column covering the deaths of children from 100 and 50 years ago.

I am sure there were many items of news from those periods that could have been interesting and nostalgic to the reader.

However, the two that have been published managed to upset me and I’m not related to either of the boys; I can only imagine how relatives would feel having to read in print a reminder of the loss of their loved ones.

The boy who died 50 years ago would now only be 64.

Please be mindful of the hurt this article could have caused and stick to interesting historical facts that give insight into life ‘Looking Back’.

Caroline Downes,

via bunyippress.com.au

Misguided views

SIR – It was disappointing to read the misguided views of your regular correspondent Rick Drewer (Lemming cyclists, letters, August 20) regarding cyclists making their way from Gawler to the Barossa along the Barossa Valley Way.

Like Sue, from Lyndoch, earlier this year and many other Barossa residents, he mistakenly believes the ‘Tanunda to Gawler Shared Bicycle/Walking Path’ should be used by all cyclists. He calls it a “cycle track”, and is surprised that some groups of cyclists prefer riding on the road.

I suggest he restricts his comments to cricket, where he has some credibility, until he researches into the planned purpose of the “cycle track” as he calls it.

The correct title of the path tells it all.

The ‘Tanunda to Gawler Shared Bicycle/Walking Path’ is not a “cycle track”.

It was not designed to be used by all cyclists, nor is it safe for them all to do so.

It is a path designed and built to be shared between walkers and slow-moving cyclists.

That is, the 90 per cent of cyclists who ride safely with children, family or friends and at a speed which will not endanger the pedestrians with whom they share the path.

The walkers move along at four to six km/h, the cyclists at 10 to 15 km/h.

Polite cyclists sound their bell as they approach walking groups to warn them of their approach.

That path is not designed to mix the 10 per cent of riders who ride road-style bicycles at 25 to 40 km/h with those walkers.

It is safest for those riders, whether solo or in groups (and the walkers on the path) for them to ride on the road.

I ride my road-style bike from Gawler to Tanunda and return many Saturday mornings for fitness and always use the main road.

I ride with one or two friends and we ride in single file along the more narrow sections to avoid slowing traffic, keeping to the left as much as possible.

The vast majority of motorists slow and pass at a safe distance.

I have ridden sections of the shared bicycle/walking path with family and friends on my other bike.

We move at a much slower pace and enjoy the scenery and wineries.

The path is the safest place for us to be as we dawdle from winery to winery.

The road is there to be used by all. It is not difficult for the motorists or cyclists to share the road safely, it just requires a bit of simple courtesy.

Martin Kennedy,

Hewett.

Terrific design

SIR – Hats off to the landscape designer and his team that worked at achieving the landscaping around the skateboard area in Clonlea Park.

It looks terrific!

Stephy Werner,

Gawler East.

Senate definition

SIR – The meaning of the word senate (courtesy Encyclopedic World dictionary): Citizens having the highest

deliberate functions in the Government.

My little dog Rosie is insulted they are called PUPs!

She thinks the dog world is far more intelligent.

J. Argent,

Gawler East.

Voluntary voting

SIR – You see, the problem with our version of democracy is that everyone, over the age of 18, is entitled and expected to vote at elections.

The embarrassing utterings of Clive Palmer and Jacqui Lambie, legitimately voted into Parliament, concerning China and the potential “invasion of Australia by the Chinese”, illustrates that ignorant and non-thinking people can be and do get voted in.

The problem really revolves around a ridiculous assumption that all, let alone a majority of electors, entitled to vote, actually give any serious thought to whom they are going to vote for, and what they will actually represent, if they are voted in.

There is a lot to be said for voluntary voting.

Rick Drewer,

Gawler East.

Wonderful help

SIR – There is a saying that it takes a village to raise a child, but it is also equally true that the care of our elderly also takes a community effort.

To the many people who provide a friendly, helpful service to the many aged people in our town, may I offer a sincere thank you.

Your efforts make getting older and frailer less challenging.

My family is particularly indebted to the gentleman (in all senses of the word) who stopped to help an ‘old bloke’ when his gopher became stuck on a kerb.

Your cheerful assistance enabled my dad to retain his dignity and continue on his way. Thank you.

Helen Hennessy,

Willaston.

Speed questions

SIR – I see that the point-to-point speed cameras have been switched on to catch the speeders on Port Wakefield Road.

Articles in both The Advertiser and The Bun-yip mention that there is a bit of doubt as to what effect the cameras are having and if the number being caught is actually higher or lower than expected.

Why then, did the government not just turn them on for a month or two, unannounced, and collect some base data to start with?

How many people are actually speeding?

Is it really an issue?

I think that the actual numbers would be the same as now – people drive according to the conditions. A dual lane, divided road, is quite safe at 110, and probably even more.

They may have actually found that instances or extremely high speed were not that great.

Graham Dorey,

Evanston Park.