Letters to the editor: May 6

Passive advertising

SIR – From all reports, the Anzac celebrations went well in Gawler, apart from one blemish, or oversight, permitted by the organisers.

I am wondering why it was felt appropriate that Coles be invited to lay a wreath?

Was it that they are less bad than Woolworths with their opportunistic “Fresh in our memories” campaign?

After all, Coles only had to pay a $2.5 million fine a few weeks ago for their lies about their freshly baked bread.

I had always thought that wreath-laying was the privilege of the services, local community service organisations and particular families.

I am surprised that a corporate giant with their highly suspect ethical standards, who is more like a parasite than an egalitarian community support group, was permitted to conduct a powerful passive advertising opportunity by placing a wreath, and trust that the organisers will review their guidelines in the future.

Brian Polkinghorne,

Gawler.

Missed opportunity

SIR – The Indonesian judicial authority and President Joko Widodo have demonstrated, through the execution of Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, a complete ignorance of the roles that rehabilitation and retribution are meant to play in the criminal justice system of a modern, civilised society.

They have failed to show that adhering to these objectives is the difference between a meaningful prison system and archaic dungeons.

The executions of the Australians throws the baby of retribution out with the bath water of punishment.

Whatever damage was done by drugs previously smuggled by Sukumaran and Chan, that cannot be undone and due punishment is deserved; but killing two future role models and mentors with the potential to turn around the behaviour of other lawbreakers is a badly missed opportunity to protect numerous innocent citizens from falling victim to the villains who would have otherwise been turned away from a life of crime.

Stan Roulston,

Gawler East.

Held accountable

SIR – At last week’s council meeting, councillors Kevin Fischer, Adrian Shackley, David Hughes, Merilyn Nicolson and Bev Gidman, along with Deputy Mayor Ian Tooley, voted not to compensate the RSL Gawler Sub-branch for the costs they incurred in taking the Town of

Gawler to the Environment, Resources and

Development Court.

To their credit, councillors Jim Vallelonga and Robin Symes voted against this.

Town of Gawler, like all professional organisations, must be accountable.

Council records show that the CEO’s total salary, which includes cash, super and a car is $225,001. I make no comment about this quantum, except it is the salary of a professional organisation with skilled and appropriately paid staff.

The Town of Gawler was all over the place in the manner it dealt with the relocation of the Gawler South war memorial.

A professional and appropriately paid organisation should and must deal with its community and volunteer groups sensibly and respectfully.

The council and the council administration simply got the process wrong in the manner they dealt with this matter. Therefore, the council should be accountable.

If council had gotten the process right, it is unlikely this would have ended up in the ERD Court.

Is the RSL Gawler Sub-branch responsible for the Town of Gawler’s poor process? I think not.

Given how poorly the council managed this process, it is only reasonable that they compensate or reimburse the RSL Gawler Sub-branch for the costs they incurred.

The council needs to be accountable when it manages a process badly.

Carmel Rosier,

Gawler East

Pension attack

SIR – I believe it is indefensible that, while the government is proposing to pay taxpayers’ money to young people on incomes of up to $250,000 per annum (in the form of subsidised nannies) and they, themselves, live like kings in their old age, they are telling the old and frail pensioners on a maximum of $20,000 per annum that they are proposing to tighten means testing so the maximum total assets they can have to receive a full pension is $100,000, which earns approximately $2000 a year at current interest rates and is less than one year’s income to other young people qualifying for payments in the form of child care.

The aged pensioner’s car, furniture and personal effects are included in the $100,000, so they would have substantially less than $100,000 to invest.

Janet Allan,

Mallala.

Offensive

SIR – In Australia, now, we are losing the battle.

Hume Council bans pork sandwiches – pork culturally offensive to Islam;

Westfield Shopping Centre stops Brazilian cultural display – clothing culturally offensive to Islam;

KFC bans bacon burgers in some stores –

bacon culturally offensive to Islam;

Supermarket chains ban T-shirts that say “Australia, love it or leave it” – offensive to Islam;

Australian in Saudi Arabia lashed for having beer – in Islamic countries, obey Islamic law;

Two hundred and fifty child brides in Sydney – in Australia, ignore Australian law;

Grandmas perform child clitorectomies in Australia – in Australia, ignore Australian law;

Childcare centre in Gawler has only halal

lollies – culturally offensive to Islam;

Hallal certification raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for Islam from the 98 per cent of Australians who are not Islamic.

I don’t know what to do.

John Bolton,

Gawler.

Brainwaves

SIR – Is paying stamp duty by the owner on the sale of their home (Advertiser, April 30) another brainwave of this inept and incompetent bunch that leads our state?

If pensioners wanted to downsize their home simply for financial reasons and to better their lifestyle, we see the government stalking them yet again for another slice of their pie.

Good, too, if you sold a home and were subject to capital gains tax as well.

This lot has just got to go…things are just getting worse.

Garry Kinnear,

Gawler.

Concessions

SIR – In the 2014/15 Federal Budget, the government announced that it had terminated the National Partnership Agreement, which had been going since 1993.

It had widespread bipartisan support, over many years.

Under this agreement the Federal Government provided funding to the states and territories, with the purpose of improving the affordability of specific services and living costs for pensioner and senior concession card holders.

This agreement provided essential concessions for council rates, energy, water and transport.

The removal of these concessions will impact heavily on many South Australians, as we have the highest proportion of over-65-year-olds in Australia.

For South Australia, this amounts to a $30 million cut.

At this stage, the State Government has agreed to fund the concessions for this year, but no commitment after that.

The impact will be felt by the most vulnerable groups in our community, the elderly.

Research undertaken by the LGA, with the concessional removal of the $190 for pensioners and concession card holders and $100, for self-funded retirees, this will impact on 160,000 South Australians.

Your voice is vitally important to restore the National Partnership Agreement.

Write, phone or email all members of

Parliament at all three levels of government.

I encourage all of you to contact your local, state and federal members of parliament and express your concerns about these unfair cuts, and their impact on low-income earners and pensioners.

Also, log on to FederalCutsHurt.com.au and join the campaign.

There are no guarantees that council rate concessions will be there in 2015/16.

Once these concessions are gone, they are gone forever.

Mike Wohltmann,

Greenwith.