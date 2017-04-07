Light infrastructure receives funding

A $15 MILLION plan to fast track a roll-out of infrastructure across the Light Regional Council area has received $3 million in grant support from the State Government.

Council’s ‘Tourist Towns’ project, also referred to as its Accelerated Infrastructure Program, will bring forward 30 to 40 years worth of infrastructure renewal and upgrade works, including the sealing of 72 township roads and 18 kilometres of footpath, and the completion of $3 million worth of priority stormwater works.

Light Regional Council Mayor Bill O’Brien said the project will simply transform the area.

“Those township streets where residents have had to endure mud in winter and dust in summer will now have kerbing, sealed roads and footpaths to walk on,” he said.

“This is certainly one of the most exciting announcements that has been made in my time on council.”

Light Regional Council is one of 26 SA councils to be offered a share in more than $23 million, as part of the State Local Government Infrastructure Partnership.

The program is designed to make it easier for councils to bring forward local government infrastructure projects by covering 20 per cent of costs.

Additionally, the Local Government Finance Authority will provide a discounted rate, over 10 years, for any council borrowings.

Local Government Association president Lorraine Rosenberg said the program is a great example of local and state governments working in partnership to drive economic development.

“Funding from the State Government, and discounted loans from the Local Government Finance Authority, means most of these projects will deliver early outcomes for communities without burdening ratepayers with extra borrowing costs,” she said.

“South Australian communities will reap the benefits of this partnership through new and upgraded infrastructure and increases in local economic activity and jobs.”

State treasurer Tom Koutsantonis said the investment in infrastructure will create 180 jobs per year over the next three years.

Of those jobs, 33 will be created both with council and in the private sector, specifically through the Light Regional Council program.

The entire roll-out of insfrastructure is due to be completed by December 2019.