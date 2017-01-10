Living in the dark

THOUSANDS, even millions, of people live with undiagnosed illnesses everyday, including local Samantha Collins, who at 26 years old has no idea what is wrong with her or where to turn for answers.

Miss Collins was a healthy child, and rarely had any health-related issues, but in recent years various illnesses began to present.

“It started in 2013 when I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, but, in saying that, I was pretty lucky that my Crohn’s Disease was pretty well-managed, so I really didn’t think of myself as having a health condition or any issues,” she said.

“However, it has probably been the past 12 months that something more serious began to happen and, from there, I wasn’t sure if it was to do with my Crohn’s disease.

“Health professionals tell me it could be Crohn’s, but I have had other symptoms that don’t align with the disease, which is making some second guess my diagnosis.”

Miss Collins’ symptoms now include challenges with using her bladder – which has caused doctors to fit her with a catheter – and experiences of significant daily pain.

Across the past 12 months, Miss Collins has been a patient in five different South Australian hospitals, consulting various specialists and general practitioners.

“It is difficult not knowing how you are going to get out of any of the visits,” she said.

“When I was in hospital back in 2013 and was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, what was great was them saying: this is what is wrong, this is the diagnosis and this is what we can do for it.

“So I went home knowing my everyday life was going to be like everyone else’s and it was just I was going to have to take some medication, which I never looked at negatively because you can

still live life.

“But when you don’t know how long you are going to have a catheter in for; or when something is going to go wrong again and you are going to end up in hospital; or when the pain relief won’t work and you are suddenly going to be in a lot of pain again; that’s what really sucks.

“Knowing that no-one knows what to do for you, either, it just makes it difficult to do anything or make plans.”

Miss Collins said she and her partner, Jarrad, have missed holidays, both interstate and overseas, because of her unpredictable health, which has caused her to become frustrated with the health system – due to poor communication between professionals and the feeling of being “hand-balled”.

“Really, what I felt needed to happen was some more correspondence between specialists and other doctors, and I do hope that is what is coming,” she said.

An SA Health spokesperson said, at this time, the department did not wish to comment in response to undiagnosed illnesses.

Miss Collins said she sympathises with others who could live years undiagnosed, but, for her, moving forward, there is only one thing she wants.

“If I could wish for one thing, it would just be a diagnosis – that is what I want,” she said.