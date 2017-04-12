Lizards’ day out

HILLBANK man Roy Bascombe caught the attention of many locals during his journey through Gawler’s streets, last week, with his two lizards, Sleepy and Liz.

Roy, who travels to different towns and suburbs to walk his two reptilian pets, said it wasn’t the first time he’s visited Gawler.

“I jump in my van regularly and take them around to different places,” he said.

“We go to a different Coles stores around the place, and every week I take them with me.

“We have gone to Glenelg and Renmark; lots of places.”

Sleepy and Liz came into Roy’s life around two years ago, after he visited a pet store in search of a new companion.

“I had an old aquarium that was just sitting there and I thought, ‘well, I may as well do something with it’,” Roy said.

“One of them came up and was bumping its nose up against the glass of the aquarium at the pet shop, and so I thought, ‘that one looks friendly, so I’ll have her’.

“Then, I got another one because I thought she would want a friend.”

Roy said Sleepy and Liz bring a lot of joy to his life, and give him a reason to get up every morning.

“I am retired and I probably wouldn’t want to do anything otherwise,” he said.

“We have a routine – I wake them up in the morning and then give them a bath, and then we get going on our day.

“If I didn’t have them I probably would just stay in bed.”

Roy said he thoroughly enjoys people saying hello, and welcomes any passers-by to stop and have a chat, and pat his two lizard ladies.