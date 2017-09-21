Local businesses impress Chinese delegates

A RANGE of local businesses received significant international interest, and created many positive networks, after Chinese delegates visited the Playford region last week as part of the Northern Adelaide Trade Event.

More than 40 importers and distributors from Hong Kong, Shanghai and Guangzhou attended the function at the Stretton Centre, in Munno Para, and sampled local food, wine and consumer goods produced in the region.

Eight northern Adelaide businesses showcased their products at the event, with many of them making valuable connections that will assist with breaking into the Chinese market.

Stretton Centre director Dermot Cussen said the trade event ran very smoothly and businesses were pleased with what they got out of the day.

“The feedback we received from businesses was very positive,” he said.

“The positive relationships created at events like this can lead to cracking a global market, and that’s what Stretton is all about – facilitating growth through local business.”

The delegates arrived in South Australia as part of their three-day trip, which was aimed at sourcing premium local products from businesses across the state.

Investment and Trade Minister Martin Hamilton-Smith said the event – organised by the Department of State Development – provided the perfect platform to show off some of northern Adelaide’s best produce.

“South Australia is home to some of the most iconic food and beverage producers, and these events help reinforce our international reputation for quality products to international buyers,” he said.

“Our South Australian businesses are already having some success in China and our government is committed to continuing to help open doors for local businesses to access overseas markets, through our extensive program of international engagement.”

Playford Mayor Glenn Docherty said Playford Council has worked hard to secure business deals and sports scholarships in the Chinese market.

“We are seen as a trusted business partner through the relationships developed, and this visit reflected that partnership,” he said.