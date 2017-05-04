Local producers’ bumper lentils contribution

THE local area contributed the third highest amount of lentils towards South Australia’s largest-ever harvest, with the pulse grain now reaching new overseas markets.

The state’s 2016/17 harvest was the largest on record, with a total 11.1 million tonnes of grain being produced.

SA has been flagged as the largest lentil producer in Australia, with the Lower North region, which includes the Light Regional and Adelaide Plains Council areas, producing 16,500 tonnes.

Viterra’s bulk export program has been helping to move the crop, with Glencore Grain exporting 26,000 tonnes, of the total 448,000, to Turkey.

Glencore Grain pulse trader Mostyn Gregg said this was Australia’s first time shipping to Turkey, which has typically sourced lentils from Canada.

“Canada has a competitive advantage over Australia with price and the timing of their harvest, but we’re working hard to access these markets for our grower customers and increase market share,” Mr Gregg said.

“For this cargo, we were able to discharge the lentils directly into our own storage in Turkey and then sell direct to Turkish customers, which really maximises the value for the grower.”

However, Mr Gregg said this is not the first time lentils have been exported, and that Australian growers will continue to be better off as greater international market opportunities present themselves.

“Nipper type lentils, small red, are mainly exported to Bangladesh; Nugget types, medium red, have demand in India, Sri Lanka and Dubai; while Jumbo types, large red, head mainly to Sri Lanka,” he said.

“The more buyers coming to Australia to source their grain, the better it is for local growers.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to maximise exports for growers and work very closely with end-users to ensure we can meet their needs.”