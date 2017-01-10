Local’s Falls Festival injury

LOCAL Adam Schmidt is still waiting to return home from hospital, just over a week after sustaining injuries during the Falls Festival at Lorne, Victoria.

Mr Schmidt, along with two friends, Rhys Schirmer and Josh Rentz, all from Freeling, headed away for the four-day festival in late December, never imagining they would end up being directly involved with the event stampede, which saw approximately 80 people injured.

Mr Schmidt said the incident unfolded very quickly as he was exiting one of the stage arenas.

“Well, we were just walking out of the Grand Theatre going to see the next act on the Valley stage when I heard some screams coming from the front of us,” he said.

“Before I knew it I was pushed over on the floor, getting dragged with what felt like 10 people on top of me.

“The actual incident happened so fast it’s hard to recall it all.”

Mr Schmidt sustained serious injuries, which have him still hospitalised in Victoria.

“My foot got severely crushed, I have a big gash on the side of my foot all the way deep into my big toe joint. I am still in hospital in Geelong, having just had a skin graft,” he said.

“I don’t have a day for departure yet, I am waiting to see how the skin graft takes.”

Mr Schmidt said the scariest part of the ordeal was not knowing how his friends faired.

Mr Schirmer said he narrowly escaped the incident as he was separated from Mr Schmidt and decided to leave through one of the Grand Theatre’s other exits.

He said after not being able to locate his friends he went to the medical tent to see if they were there and if they were okay.

“I didn’t really see too much, just a lot of sorry souls and people who just looked miserable and they were awaiting treatment,” he said.

Mr Rentz also sustained some minor injuries.