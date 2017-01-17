Locals get behind women

IT was a historic day for women’s cycling and the Barossa Valley, yesterday, as the region hosted stage three of the Santos Women’s Tour.

Crowds gathered to welcome some of the world’s best female road cyclists on their 92.4km loop from Tanunda to Lyndoch, in what was the first time the Tour Down Under has been added to the International Cycling Union’s (UCI) competitive calendar.

Australian sprinter Chloe Hosking, of Ale Cipollini, won the day with a time of 2.21:56, ahead of Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) and Alexis Ryan (Conyon Sram Racing).

Hosking also won the Queen of the Mountain at the Whispering Wall in Williamstown, while her team-mate, Janneke Elsing, won the Barossa Valley Way sprint at Lyndoch.

Southern Barossa Alliance chairman Simon Taylor said there were many more spectators at this year’s Women’s International Race, compared to last year.

Ahead of the event, Santos Women’s Tour race director Kimberley Conte said the level of interest in women’s cycling has increased “dramatically” in the past few years.

“The race started off as just a local criterium, it was born out of some local races and then it grew to a couple of stages,” she said.

“It was well-supported by the locals as a great event and, as it continued – fortunately, for us – it kept growing to the place where it is now.”

Ms Conte said the event has also provided a “pathway” for young aspiring female riders.

“(SA) has quite a few (riders)…there are a host of girls that are here now and it’s really exciting to see,” she said.

“It was really, really important for me, as the race director, to try and not only feature our local riders, because we do have a whole local South Australian team – the Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome team is South Australian and Adelaide-based,” she said.

“But, it’s really important to show there’s a pathway for these riders – that they can see that if they start riding as a young woman here in Adelaide, on the track or on the road.

“And, if they choose to follow that path, they can see that there’s opportunities for them to race at international level; whether it be here in Australia or in Europe, or United States, or wherever that pathway takes them.”



Women’s cycling growing

LOCALLY, Evanston Park amateur rider Lisa Hall said interest in women’s cycling has grown significantly – particularly at the Gawler Wheelers, where she and husband Haydn ride.

“Sometimes, women don’t want to ride with men because they feel uncomfortable and think they’ll slow the group down,” she said.

“(The Gawler Wheelers) is predominantly men, but they embrace us (women).”

Mrs Hall and her Gawler Wheelers team-mate Andrea Woolger recently rode the 45km Wheel Women Ride with the Melbourne-based ‘Wheel Women’ cycling group.

“(Wheel Women) wanted people to see a massive group of women riding, so people would see women can do it,” she said.

She said she started riding three years ago, at the age of 50, as a way of keeping fit, and was pleased to see the support she was given by the men within Gawler Wheelers.

“I originally started riding because my husband has ridden for years, but I felt self-conscious riding with the boys myself,” she said.

“But then I just decided to go out and do it one day. Frank (Fragnito) came up to me and welcomed me – the boys told me to go in between them and said, ‘we’ll protect you from the wind’.

“It’s good for women to know that, no matter your ability, the boys can watch out for you – our whole focus is about looking out for one another.”

From starting at the back, Mrs Hall now rides ahead of some of the male riders in the middle of the pack.

Mrs Hall had a message for women wanting to get involved in cycling.

“Don’t think you’re slow – everyone starts at the back,” she said.