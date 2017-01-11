Locals own family day

Graham Fischer

GAWLER trainers came away with three winners on a successful Family Fun Day conducted by the Gawler & Barossa Jockey Club on Wednesday, January 4.

Locals Gordon Carter, Allan Day and the training combination of Kerri McAnulty and Clint Binnie each had a winner on December 14, and repeated the effort last week – all with the same horses.

Carter has trained a winner at the last three Gawler meetings after Nutherbottlegonski, owned by Gawler businessman Richard Turner, landed his fourth win from just 22 starts last Wednesday.

Ridden by Jake Toeroek, Nutherbottlegonski carried 60kg to score a neck win from another Gawler horse, the Gary Searle-trained Copernicus, with Onward a three-quarter-length away in third, during the Goldin Farms Benchmark 56 Handicap (1203m).

Toeroek had the five-year-old just behind the leaders approaching the home turn, and produced him at the right time to claim victory.

Carter said Toeroek would continue to race the gelding through his classes.

“I’ll let him tell me what level he can reach,” he said.

“I believe now he also will be starting to look for races up to 1600 metres.”

Day celebrated two wins in a row with middle-distance mare Kirchner, which took out the Betta Electrical Gawler Benchmark 56 Handicap (1703m).

While Kirchner started at the huge odds of $151 in her previous win, last week she was only a $5.50 chance.

Ridden again by apprentice Emily Finnegan, Kirchner sat second on a hot pace before taking the lead turning for home and holding off her rivals.

The six-year-old mare scored by a half-length from Moosem, with In Taipei three and a half lengths away in third.

McAnulty and Bonnie look to have a very promising four-year-old in Buried Treasure, which remained unbeaten with a game victory in the Crabb Shellgrit Class One Handicap (1103m).

Buried Treasure led throughout, carrying 60kg for jockey Dom Tourneur, to score a short-head win from favourite Wicked Affair, with Red Jian a similar margin away, finishing third.

Buried Treasure led from gate seven, but found Get In The Bowl wanting to race with him early.

No sooner had he shaken off that rival, the placegetters emerged to challenge, but Buried Treasure responded and held on to win in a photo.

A five-year investment finally returned a dividend when Jealous Rumour took out the Gawler South Baker Maiden

(1103m).

Jealous Rumour, ridden by Damien Thornton, scored by two and a half lengths from Traffic Maestro, with Bel

Maiya one and a quarter lengths away third.

The Gawler & Barossa Jockey Club now has a break from racing with the next meeting being Life Members’ Day on Wednesday, March 29.