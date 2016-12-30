Lynne on way to Everest climb

IN a day’s time Buchfelde resident Lynne Leopold will attempt to do what few have – scale one of the world’s most iconic landmarks, Mount Everest.

The 57-year-old departed Adelaide airport on Sunday to fly to Kathmandu in Nepal, and will spend a few days acclimatising to the conditions before attempting the climb on Friday.

Leopold, and long-time friend Terry Savage, will be part of a 15-person group taking part in the 18-day trek, that will see them ascend beyond the well-known ‘base camp’, but not to the summit, before making their descent.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but never had anyone to do it with, and it was an ideal opportunity,” Leopold said.

“Terry came to our house one day and said ‘guess what I’m doing?’, and I said ‘no, you’re not, you can’t go without me’.”

Leopold has been training for 20 months in preparation for the trek, which has included three personal training sessions each week, with personal trainers Benji Gowling and Luke Koek, focusing on strength and cardio work.

“They’ve been brilliant, absolutely brilliant,” Leopold said.

“(They’ve been) keeping me on target, setting challenges, making me get to the next level, encouraging me to believe that I can actually attain what I want to attain and getting me there.

“They’ve been really instrumental with keeping me on track; I don’t think I could have done it without them.”

Leopold has also been doing plenty of hill-walking as part of her conditioning work; last Easter she and Savage trekked 73km through the Adelaide Hills, on the Heysen Trail, to Mannum carrying 10kg backpacks.

Climbing Mount Everest, despite its continuing popularity as a challenge, is still a dangerous prospect.

From flying into the world’s most perilous airport, Lukla, to climbing the mountain itself, Leopold is aware of the potential risks, but prefers to keep her focus on the task ahead.

“I try very hard not to dwell on (the risks), but they can create a degree of anxiety, for sure,” she said.

“There’s probably times where you go through your training and you think, ‘I’ve got this,’ and then you get closer to the end of it and you start to realise what you’re actually doing, and the dangers that are actually involved, and it sort of makes you think ‘am I ready for this?’

“But you are; you’ve done the training, you’ve prepped, you’ve done everything that you can possibly do.

“You’ve just got to hope for the best; just listen to what your Sherpas tell you and try hard.”