Magic…with a modern twist

MOVE over Derren Brown and Dynamo; rising Gawler mentalist and card master Jden Redden, 22, is set to revolutionise traditional magic in a way that will blow your mind.

Blending classic magic with a modern edge, the former Xavier College student will use digital trickery to mesmerise audiences at the Adelaide Fringe Festival next month.

The techno-illusionist will introduce modern technologies, like image messaging mobile app Snapchat, into his solo shows, SUPERHUMAN and The Expert at the Card Table – How to Cheat at Cards.

“Some people think magic is lame and old, and boring to watch, but then you have others who perform very up-to-date and modern tricks, so it’s a matter of bridging the gap between those two ideas of what magic is,” he said.

“It’s interesting when you start bringing in different concepts into old magic.

“This year, I’ll be connecting (the shows) together in some respect using Snapchat.”

Despite the modern twist, Jden reassures audiences that his shows are suitable to all ages.

“A lot of the show will be accessible to everyone, the elderly, children or teenagers. The trick also works to watch it in real life as well, so it’s not exclusively on Snapchat,” he said.

“I haven’t made it the staple of the trick, but to add context.”

The Expert at the Card Table – How to Cheat at Cards uncovers the secrets and dirty work of card cheats throughout history and around the world.

SUPERHUMAN, meanwhile, explores the existence of extraordinary claims of superhuman abilities and what it would look like if these skills coincided with everyday life.

Jden, together with Adelaide-based magicians Andrew Lymn-Penning and Wilson Lee, has produced his own magic production firm, Fascinating Lies.

Along with completing a Bachelor of Science in Physics at the University of Adelaide, Jden made his debut Fringe appearance in 2016, performing as part of a duo in Reading Minds and Other Fascinating Lies.

“The style of magic I perform is mentalism, which is less flashy and showy traditional magic, and more to do with mind reading,” he said.

“UK magician Derren Brown really popularised this style of magic, and is a big inspiration to me in terms of the character I am on stage.”

For more information, or to book tickets, visit FringeTIX and www.FascinatingLies.com