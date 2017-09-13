Magpies the hot favourites

MALLALA will enter Saturday’s Adelaide Plains A-grade football grand final as heavy favourites against Two Wells.

The Magpies have had the wood over the Roosters all season, most recently in the second semi-final where they won by 27 points.

Allen Sparks and Plains Producer medallist Jordan Clements tore the Roosters to shreds in the opening half, as they led by 51 points.

Mallala coach Steve Lubcke said his side will need to get its match-ups correct.

“We’ve got to lock down their main keys, that’s what we’ll be looking at,” he said.

“Their on-ball brigade is probably on level with ours.

“They’ve got a couple of potent forwards.

“(Aaron) Dart plays very well, they’ve brought back (Dylan) Wise, which will give Dart a bit more freedom.”

Two Wells coach Neville Seccafien will have some selection dilemmas, with Andrew Hardiman set to return after missing the preliminary final with soreness.

However, Seccafien will be urging his players to be more “proactive and accountable” this week.

“Their prime movers…once they get the footy, they look to spread,” he said.

“Their skills are good, they are very efficient going forward.

“As much as we need to be attacking when we’ve got the footy, we need to be accountable when they’ve got the footy.

“We’re not necessarily going to tag anyone, but the on-ballers need to be accountable for their man.”

With a clean bill of health, the Magpies are in the box seat to take home back-to-back premierships.

Prediction: Mallala by 27 points

Virginia v Mallala (B grade)

Virginia will be hoping for a repeat of the second semi-final when it takes on Mallala in the reserves decider.

The Rams booked their place in the big dance with a thrilling four-point victory over the Magpies two weeks ago.

Anthony Seccafien booted four in the victory, while all eyes will be on Justin Platt as he approaches 100 goals for the season.

Riley Thorne has kicked six goals in two games against the Rams, and will need to be closed down.

Prediction: Mallala by six points

Angle Vale v Virginia (Under 17)

Angle Vale will be desperate to take home this year’s senior colts flag after losing the 2016 decider to Mallala.

The Owls will be hoping for the same result as the second semi-final, and the same output from Ryan Humphreys who booted six goals in the victory over the Rams.

Jesse Stevenson will be dangerous for Virginia, and will be full of confidence after taking home the league’s best and fairest award on Saturday night.

Prediction: Angle Vale by 12 points

Two Wells v Balaklava (Under 14)

Two Wells will be aiming to harness its fourth-quarter heroics from the second semi-final in Saturday’s junior colts decider against Balaklava.

The Peckers led for nearly the whole match, but were kept goal-less after half-time and went down by 17 points.

Alex Wilmshurst is a future star for the Roosters and will need to be stopped for Balaklava to have a chance.

Prediction: Two Wells by five points