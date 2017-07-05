Making his Marcus: Young Lions’ big milestone

SOUTH Gawler Football Club export Marcus Barreau was thrilled to make his SANFL debut last fortnight, playing for Central District against the Adelaide Crows on June 24.

The 19-year-old defender had been on the brink of cracking into the Bulldogs’ league side after some stellar displays in the reserves, and was pleased to get the nod.

“It was pretty exciting, I was pretty keen to play,” Barreau said.

“I wasn’t really expecting it to be honest, I was caught by shock.

“I was told I was around the mark.”

Barreau has played at a host of clubs, starting with Trinity College before moving to Eastern Park and then settling at South Gawler.

“I played through school footy and played my way up through there,” he said.

“Each year I went up and changed clubs, everyone got bigger and faster, the ball movement got a lot smoother.”

Barreau came face to face with AFL listed players, such as Scott Thompson and Mitch McGovern, during his debut match, and he said he noticed the difference in skill level.

“It felt like playing against a new competition, it was definitely an elevated game style,” he said.

Barreau also plays cricket for Trinity Old Scholars, but said last fortnight’s milestone was definitely one of his sporting highlights to date.

“I’d say it’s right up there in my career moments,” he said.

“I won a junior premiership at Eastern Park and I won the rookie of the year last year (in the Barossa, Light & Gawler Football Association).”

Central’s coaches were clearly pleased with the debutant’s efforts, rewarding him with a second game against Glenelg on Saturday.

“They said I had good intensity, good attack on the ball,” Barreau said.

“It’s pretty good to follow up again, I was a bit nervous last week.”

Barreau thanked two key people for helping him reach his goal of playing in the SANFL.

“My dad always pushed me to try my best,” he said.

“John Presbury, at Trinity, pushed and helped me develop my game.”