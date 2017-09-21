Mallala bounds to glory

MALLALA won the Adelaide Plains A1 netball premiership in commanding style, beating Balaklava by 12 goals on Saturday.

The Magpies took control of the game early, and led by four goals at quarter-time.

However, it was after the first break where Mallala took full command of the contest.

The Peckerettes only netted seven goals to the Magpies’ 14, and trailed by 11 goals at the main change.

Mallala coach Carissa Buckley said everything came together in the second term.

“I think our defensive pressure was amazing, and every turnover we got we converted,” she said.

“Everyone gelled, even though they were out of their familiar positions.”

The work in and around the circle from Magpies Michelle Montgomery and Brooke Wilson took its toll on Balaklava’s defence, and the difficulties continued into the third term.

The Magpies were relentless in attack, and converted 14 goals to eight to put the game to bed.

With a 17-goal lead at three-quarter-time, Buckley told her charges to “enjoy the final quarter”.

“I said to keep going, and to keep scoring goals,” she said.

“They made positional changes in that last quarter, they had to move their goal attack out because our defence was phenomenal.”

Balaklava won the final quarter 14 goals to nine, but it was too little, too late for the Peckerettes.

Buckley said it was a great feeling when the final whistle went.

“It was unexpected, but we knew we had it in us,” she said.

Katelin Clark was named best on court, and drew praise from Buckley.

“I thought that she (Clark) provided so much drive into attack,” she said.

“Her defence she was tight one on one and her run, she’s incredible.”

Wilson and Montgomery were also lauded for their work inside the goal circle, while defender Carla Jarmyn played exceptionally well.

Goalkeeper Lauren Canciani was also commended for her rebounds, and pressure, while wingers Kim Creber and Ash Angus were busy.