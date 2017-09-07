Man injured in explosion

A SHED explosion in Tanunda on Monday caused “significant injuries” to the male occupant of the home.

An MFS spokeswoman said that firefighters were notified of the fire, on Murray Street, at 3.20pm.

“Two MFS appliances, assisted by one CFS appliance, arrived to find an explosion had occurred in a large garden shed, destroying it,” she said.

“One occupant was located behind the shed, and (was) treated by MFS, awaiting (ambulance) arrival.

“CFS (assisted) the MedSTAR helicopter landing.”

The incident has been treated as accidental.