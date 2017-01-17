Medical pot supporters unite

MEDICINAL cannabis supporters will rally together this Saturday, calling on the State Government to loosen marijuana restrictions in the wake of the recent raid on Hillier supplier Jenny Hallam’s property.

Over 300 people are expected to attend the “peaceful march” at Adelaide’s Parliament House on Saturday, before heading to nearby Rymill Park.

Speaking to The Bunyip, Jenny Hallam – who was reported for drug-related offences after police raided her home, seizing drug equipment and chemicals – said she had received “overwhelming support” since the raid.

She said, despite the perceived stigma attached to medicinal cannabis, many users were now publicly pushing for further deregulation of the drug – which was made legal, although with

heavy conditions and restrictions, last November.

“It’s all well and good to legalise it, but how are we going to get it here? We want the Government to hurry up and start approving the licences,” Mrs Hallam said.

“We are happy to have it tested to make sure it’s safe, but we need them to approve the licences, because there’s companies out there that are ready to go, and just need their licences approved.

“We’ve got Australian Cannabis Corporation co-founder Ben Fitzsimons who wants to use the Elizabeth Holden’s plant.

“Raiding me and bringing me into the spotlight was probably the silliest thing the State Government could have done, because it’s changed people’s perception of the drug, from something that is bad to something that can save lives.

“It’s time to stand up, to show the politicians and government the overwhelming amount of support we are getting.”

Mrs Hallam, who was supplying the oil to the sick and terminally-ill for free, claims pharmaceutical companies were opposed to legalising medicinal marijuana due to fears over potential profit losses.

“It all comes down to money and profits, and it’s the pharmaceutical companies who’s stopping it,” she said.

“In countries where it has been legalised, they (pharmaceutical companies) have lost billions and billions in profits, from people who have gone off their medication and onto cannabis oil instead.

“The doctors have not been educated about anything to do with this, so if they were really serious about bringing this in, they would educate the doctors and medical professionals.”

“The only people who can prescribe cannabis are certain specialists, and you’ve got to find the specialists and meet the criteria.”

Rally organiser and Mrs Hallam’s friend, Suzy Horne, whose son also uses cannabis oil for a heart condition, is also calling for amnesty for cannabis oil users and suppliers.

“Right now, it should be amnesty for all users and patients, because these people are already in a vulnerable state; they are sick and dying,” she said.

“These people that Jenny has been helping had pretty much been given up on by medical practitioners.

“Traditional medicine hasn’t worked for them, but cannabis oil has, and now it’s taken away from them, leaving them to potentially die – that’s a humanity issue.

“It forces them to go to unscrupulous people who have made stuff in their back shed with chemicals, and endanger others’ lives.”

The “Rally for Jenny Hallam” demonstration kicks off at 10am at Parliament House on Saturday.